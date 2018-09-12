Umpire Carlos Ramos is a great professional tennis umpire. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. He called an impartial match following the tennis rules in place at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Final. Shame on all, especially Serena Williams and all the ESPN anchors and analysts like John McEnroe, Chris Everett, Chris McKendry, etc., who do not state the reality of Williams' unprofessional, spoiled and entitled brat behavior. She totally lost it, when not one time but three times was called upon when she broke three specific regulations during the match. For me, it is about time a professional umpire stands firm against this kind of behavior from any player, and most especially an ex-champion who should know better and act as a deserving champion and not as an entitled, disrespectful one.
As a woman myself, I will never watch another match by this spoiled, entitled and arrogant woman, Williams, who also managed to insult all of the rest of us women who truly are intelligent and succeed by our own strong hard work and ethics, and have no need to throw loosely the gender card or "poor me" argument, when things don't go our way, like she did when getting beaten convincingly by a very talented young woman who showed far more class, poise and good sportsmanship in her first final, at 20 years old, than the veteran Williams has ever shown and will ever show, in my opinion, due to her issues with anger management and entitlement attitude.
Once again, Williams has shown us who she truly is, as there have been several other instances when she has berated other linesmen/women and umpires in other major tournaments. Williams is the only one who needs to apologize to the young new champion for stealing from her the joy and respect at a first-time, well-earned championship victory moment and also extend apologies to all tennis players everywhere and the whole of the tennis-loving audience worldwide.
Xiomara R. Bourgeois
tennis player
River Ridge