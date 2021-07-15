A truly fascinating article was in this newspaper June 30, containing some amazing and almost incomprehensible statements: “Astronomers see black hole swallow neutron star.”
This was an event that occurred a billion light years away. I knew a light year was a long distance but I didn’t know how long. I learned that it is a little more that 5.8 trillion miles. Before irresponsible runaway congressional spending, a trillion was a big number. This happened a billion light years away — a number that is incomprehensible to me — and they “saw” it.
According to the article, it involved a neutron star so dense a teaspoon of it weighs a billion tons and a black hole with gravity so strong that light can’t escape. The words are understandable but the concepts are incomprehensible.
The most fascinating thing about this article is not the information it contained. It is the fact that it was written by members of a scientific community that, as a whole, rejects the mystery of creation, a word which, for that community, is understandable but a concept that is incomprehensible.
It proves to me that we all have faith, but it seems that we each have our comfort zones when it comes to what we believe.
BO BIENVENU
retired
Prairieville