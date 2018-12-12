When I read Ed Pratt’s Nov. 30 column, I wasn’t really surprised, based on his previously published left-wing opinions, by most of what he wrote. But I do confess to being amazed at some of his comments.
Maybe I could start with his claim that he "ditched" Fox news "a looooooong time ago . . . because (their) people flat-out lie on the air, and then with impunity, regurgitate lies from POTUS." Pratt didn't bother to define "looooooong ago," nor did he specify which POTUS' lies were being regurgitated. I suppose (since it was looooooong ago) that he could have been referring to some of Obama's oft-quoted plethora of infamous lies, such as "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it." Or maybe it was Obama’s "Operation Fast and Furious" Mexican gun-running/gun-walking scheme.
Want a few more for which The Washington Post awarded Obama “Four Pinocchios” for blatantly lying? How about: “The day after Benghazi happened, I acknowledged that this was an act of terrorism." Or when Obama said, "I didn't call the Islamic State a JV Team."
Perhaps it’s possible that “looooooong ago” includes Bill Clinton and his now-famous “I didn’t have sex with that woman” testimony while under oath?
Ignoring all of the foregoing, Pratt plows on to ask, "What about a follow-up story now on what has happened to those students from the Parkland, Florida, high school .... when they stood up to the National Rifle Association? (Yeah — I guess we need more guidance from children on how to interpret or rewrite the Constitution.)
Pratt then follows up with propaganda regarding the need for "more roundtable discussions on why there are so many gun deaths in America.” (The flaws in this one are so painfully obvious that I'll just skip ahead.)
Pratt closes his column with a plea to CNN, MSNBC and other "progressive" media outlets by saying, "Stop being manipulated by Trump. Every time something bad happens, he steers your gullible and, let’s be truthful, lazy newsrooms with a tweet or by saying something outrageous." Please, Mr. Pratt: Go find a mirror and stare into it. Gullible could be one of your middle names — the other is "pandering."
In fairness, and in the interest of full disclosure, I wish to point out that I have written to Pratt a few times over the past few year years, to privately chide him for some of his diatribes. But I have also written him several times to commend him for some of the (admittedly rare) measured, rational comments he has penned.
I truly believe that Pratt is a good man. He isn't the only Baton Rouge resident who has come from humble beginnings and pulled himself up by the proverbial bootstraps. But he is now exploiting the ignorance of the people to whom he addresses his tiresome tirades to further advance his career.
Maybe Pratt will finally respond to my invitation that he call me and meet for lunch to discuss some of this. But hopefully, he won’t be disappointed if I don't volunteer to drink the "Kool-Aid" he so diligently tries to peddle.
Ernest Gammon
business owner
Baton Rouge