U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, stated in your newspaper with regards to the riot at the nation's Capitol, "There should be a complete investigation of what happened, what was known, who knew it and when they knew it."
He further stated that this investigation would "build the basis so that this never happens again." The new nominee for U.S. Attorney General stated he would conduct this type of investigation and would make it his top focus. Since that investigation is going to be done by the most powerful investigative unit of our government, I don't think Cassidy should waste his time on a second one.
I would like to suggest, especially since Cassidy is a medical doctor, a different investigation. Since the pandemic has caused over 500,000 lives in the U.S., it seems to me that this would be an important and critical investigation; how this COVID-19 virus began, what happened, what was known and when they knew it, and what role China played in the whole thing.
I challenge Cassidy to lead and promote this investigation that most people in Louisiana would strongly support. I think a thorough investigation would "build the basis so that this never happens again!"
JESSIE LEBLANC
retired educator
Port Allen