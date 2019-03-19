Still at a loss for words, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Bryan Maggard, Jessica Leger, Joseph Savoie, my players and their families, coaches and staff and the incredible fans who back Louisiana softball. For 20 years, the Ragin' Cajuns softball program was my child. It was truly a labor of love. I woke up excited every day to make this program one of the best in the nation.
There are no adequate words to capture how much I am humbled to have the team's historic playing field bear my name. None of this would have been possible without the community. When we needed them to step up financially, supporters did so. There is no question their passion, love and dedication to Ragin' Cajuns softball carries a national recognition.
The players who loved wearing the Vermillion and White are so invested in this program and are a huge part of this honor. I hope that they realize that this honors them and the staff of coaches, trainers and managers who worked under me.
Please accept this humble thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Merci beaucoup, and Geaux Louisiana softball
Yvette Girouard
retired softball coach
Baton Rouge