I would like to applaud the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board for prohibiting the ceremonial release of helium-filled balloons as well as Richard Condrey's letter of support in the Dec. 21 opinion section of the newspaper.
I would like to go one step further and implore Louisiana lawmakers to push for a statewide ban of this practice. People do not realize how devastating a balloon release ceremony becomes to our wildlife and waterways. And we should also realize that a child seeing a colorful piece of balloon on a playground could meet with unspeakable consequences. There are so many safe and environmentally friendly ways to honor loved ones.
Please ban this practice and protect the precious lives impacted by such a careless activity.
Catherine Altazan
social worker
Port Allen