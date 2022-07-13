A recent article mischaracterizes why abortion has declined across the U.S. over the past several decades. It also mischaracterizes how Louisiana compares to the rest of the nation.
Sharp and sustained declines in abortion are not due to legal restrictions. Abortion has been in sharp decline in states with few or no restrictions on the procedure.
Abortions result from unwanted pregnancies. Unwanted pregnancies result from unprotected sex between individuals who do not intend to conceive. Unprotected sex has been in steep decline over the past four decades due to delays in sexual initiation among youth and, most importantly, better access to good-quality contraception for young adults.
Louisiana presents a clear illustration. Under Gov. Bobby Jindal, a hero of the National Right to Life Committee, our state’s abortion rate had a steep and sustained increase while the national rate remained in steady decline. The abortion rate in Louisiana was far below the national average when Jindal began his first term in 2008, but surpassed the national abortion rate during his second term.
It wasn’t until after Gov. John Bel Edwards reversed the Jindal administration’s decision to reject federal Affordable Care Act funds to substantially subsidize our state’s health care for the poor did Lousiana’s abortion rate begin to decline. By 2019, the most recent year for which official state-by-state data are available, Louisiana’s abortion rate had fallen below the national average.
The takeaway is clear: The path to even fewer abortions is to make reproductive health services available for all. State laws and policy that limit access to the full range of reproductive health services will drive abortion rates up, not down. Individuals who need an abortion will simply seek it in a state with a more comprehensive view of reproductive health care.
Many of them won’t be coming back.
MARK VANLANDINGHAM
professor, public health
New Orleans