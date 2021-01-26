I watched the brief video on TV of the "Antifa" riots in Portland and Seattle the day Joe Biden became president. Is this domestic violence or, as such events have previously described, just another peaceful demonstration?
No destruction of property belonging to others is an acceptable action, not even events that took place Jan. 6 in our nation’s Capitol. No sane American would condone such actions.
But I’m disturbed at the tone of our new president speaking out against domestic terrorists yet failing to acknowledge the months of terror carried out by Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Democrats are not brave enough to criticize these groups. They have bullied their way into a dominant political position.
Biden executed a number of executive orders on his first day in office that has and will wreak havoc on our economy. Unity was not the objective of any of these orders.
America is facing an internal crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. Our freedoms are being eradicated and pressure to conform is the new movement of the day.
And, finally, the good Catholic president just allowed America to pay for abortions in other countries. I’m Catholic and appalled at his choice of actions on his first day. I can’t wait to see what other wonderful actions are in store for Americans in the next 99 days of his 100-day agenda.
Heaven help us, because the Democrats and Republicans certainly won’t.
BILLY ARCEMENT
leadership consultant
Prairieville