You should know the federal government is hardly ever right.

Your opinion doesn't contain any evidence to the contrary on air-conditioning in cars ruining gas mileage. There is plenty of evidence out there and in your own experience.

Driving with the windows open creates a lot of drag. Look up wind tunnel testing.

When the auto companies test for low-drag, highest-gas mileage styling in wind tunnels it is done with the windows up. Also, Jamie Hineman and Adam Savage have proved in actual road tests that closed windows and A/C on gets better gas mileage that open windows and A/C off. Less drag.

The 25% reduction in gas mileage you mention is ignorance personified. A scare tactic as usual from the government. When have you or anyone you know experienced a noticeable reduction in gas mileage with the windows closed and A/C on?

The auto companies don't give gas mileage estimates with the windows open either, A/C on or off.

PERRY ROSE

retired airline pilot

Denham Springs

