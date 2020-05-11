Re: "Facing up to $170 million deficit, how will New Orleans cope? Officials offer several ideas," you report that the city is cutting French Quarter and Downtown Development District evening trash pick up to save $800,000.
The city could go further. This is not a new issue. The wasteful trash-contracting issue was debated during the Ray Nagin and Mitch Landrieu administrations.
Ten years ago, the inspector general reported that the city could save $3.6 million by contracting only one collection vendor and cutting pick-ups to once a week. The city is running a $170 million deficit. They should do better than $800,000.
ROBERT FLORENCE
tour operator
New Orleans