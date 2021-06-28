I agree totally with Kathy Higgins' letter regarding the refusal of the Republican party to support a Jan. 6 Commission. As she so eloquently stated: "The choice facing Kennedy, Scalise, Higgins, Johnson, Letlow and Graves was whether to defend our democracy or stand on the side of those who seek to destroy it. They made the wrong choice."
Our democracy is vulnerable and at risk of being destroyed. Insurrectionists at all levels must be held accountable. An investigation by a commission is critical to the survival of our democracy.
MARY ALICE ROUSSELLE
retired research chemist
Metairie