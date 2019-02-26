I found it ironic that The Advocate would publish an article promoting Exxon’s “Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day,” focusing on trying to take “mud” out of polluted bodies of water (i.e. lakes, rivers, etc.), “making it available for drinking” and come up with the most effective, but least expensive, filter to remove the sediment from these polluted water sources.” Exxon should practice what it preaches.
For years, Exxon has been utilizing our aquifer to cool its operation plant instead of devising ways of protecting our precious water source. It could use some of those millions of dollars it receives in tax credits to do just that.
The Mississippi River has a renewable source of water. Much of it has been polluted by industry, finding its way to the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, our Gulf water has toxins that are continually being introduced into it.
Imagine not only the benefit to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but the entire Mississippi River, if some of these credits given to these “corporate giants” were used to fund removal of pollutants and turn them into safe byproducts.
Janice Calvert
retired
Baton Rouge