In her recent letter, Emily Taylor suggests no one likes President Donald Trump. Well, in 2016, 63 million people liked him enough to elect him president. She is falling into the same convoluted trap that all Dems fall in by thinking just because you do not like him or did not vote for him, he should be removed from office.
When will the Dems get over Hillary Clinton losing the election? While more people voted for her, the Electoral College is how a president is determined. Will she feel the same way when a Dem finally gets a chance at the White House? Will she be so understanding when Rs try to take him out of office just because they do not like him? Seems to me the Dems are wasting too much energy on griping, complaining and shouting at the sky because their candidate lost instead of working with this guy to better their own lives, All the financials say he is doing so much more for our country than the previous Dem president did in eight years and what any of the 2020 candidates say they will do.
Unless you like being taxed into oblivion, jobs disappearing at a faster rate than they are being created and the country sinking further and further in debt by enacting the $30 trillion plans they have in store for us, I urge you to look past the warts and elect an R. We did not vote for him to be Mr. Congeniality. We voted for him to fix the mess President Barack Obama left us in.
Jim Munn
office manager
Zachary