That writer complaining about the Mallard Fillmore cartoon should simply not read what he does not like. Instead, he wants to control what everyone else reads.
You print your cartoonist on the editorial page, and I often disagree with him. I don't go crying to you to remove it. I do feel that Mallard Fillmore should be on that same page since he does express a political opinion, and not basically a comic strip.
Remember when political opinions used to be called freedom of speech?
I'm afraid that freedom is just becoming a memory.
TOBY J. RUSSO
retired pharmacist
Chalmette