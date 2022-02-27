What if the mob that marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and smashed its way into the building had been composed of outraged African Americans, waving flags of red, black and green among the American flags, convinced that the election had been stolen from a candidate of color? Would they be patriots? Or would they be criminals, committing a blatantly lawless act, trying to disrupt a sacred function of American democracy?
The Republican Party has recently defended the action of the mostly White, male mob as “legitimate political discourse.” At the same time, the party censured the two Republicans on the House committee investigating the insurrection. There can be no clearer evidence of a party that has lost its moral compass and now craves absolute power. As Cal Thomas succinctly put it, winning trumps bipartisan compromise.
Democracy is a fragile thing. It can be overthrown by authoritarian types who place themselves and their interests above the law. But that can happen only when angry people embrace the delusion that their leader can do no wrong. Thus, their party can do no wrong, while the opposition can do no right. Both political parties would in fact benefit from tough self-criticism.
At least briefly, Mike Pence spoke the truth. Donald Trump was wrong when he ordered the vice president to overturn the election. His objective was deeply “un-American.” What Pence might have added was that Trump did not win the election. Indeed, he tried his hardest to sabotage the electoral college vote.
Jan. 6 was a dress rehearsal for the next act, the death blow to constitutional government. Republicans must decide whether to be conservatives who revere the constitution or to follow the radicalized extremism now driving the party. God help us all.
J. GERALD KENNEDY
retired professor
Baton Rouge