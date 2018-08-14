I congratulate Mike Fuselier on his letter to the Advocate of Aug. 13. He managed to cram quite a large number of accusations against “liberals” into a very short letter. Unfortunately, brevity was the enemy of factual reporting. Everything Fuselier said was off-the-chart wrong.
Fuselier’s main argument appeared to be that the United States has suffered grave economic harm from so-called “liberal” policies. In 1993, Bill Clinton took office as POTUS. Prior to this, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush had managed to triple the national debt while simultaneously raising taxes. At the end of Clinton’s eight years, the Congressional Budget Office showed that the United States had a budget surplus and projected 10 more years of surpluses — if we stayed on the same path. Alas, American voters decided to turn the government over to the (supposedly) fiscally conservative Republicans again. George W. Bush took Clinton’s surpluses and turned them into massive deficits in very short order, launched the never-ending war and the Great Recession.
Upon taking office, Barack Obama was greeted by the worst economy in a generation. Everything was in free-fall. Unemployment was at 10 percent. The Dow Jones Average had fallen to 6,600 from a high of over 14,000 under Bush. During the Obama Administration, unemployment fell to 4.8 percent, the Dow reached 19,600, median household income rose 5.3 percent and — oh yeah — General Motors was still alive and Osama Bin Laden was dead.
I cannot understand how a track record like the one set forth above could possibly lead anyone to praise Republican economic policies and denigrate the Democrats. The two bluest states in the country, California and New York, both have economies larger than some countries. Almost every red state is a “taker.” They get back more money from DC than they send in revenue. Louisiana gets back about $1.40 for every dollar it pays in federal taxes. Other red states are in a similar situation.
The best public schools in the United States are in blue states or blue cities.
Where you see failure in our society it is almost always caused (or at least contributed to) by poverty. One of the main causes of poverty in the United States is conservative, trickle-down economics. That single economic theory has turned us into a nation of haves and have-nots. It does not work as advertised.
Fuselier cited North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela as examples of failed socialism. These countries aren’t socialistic. They are totalitarian, communist states and/or run by a cult of personality (like Trumpism). The actual most socialistic countries are China, any country in Northern Europe and Canada — all booming.
The Democrats gave us Social Security, Medicare and other social programs that save lives. What have the Republicans done for us?
Michael Hale
IT consultant
Baton Rouge