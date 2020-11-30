Caregivers of a loved one with Alzheimer’s have been doubly challenged with the COVID-19 conditions and restrictions.
Family caregivers previously were challenged with the constant care of a spouse, a grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt, friend and sometimes even a son or daughter. The constant care wears the caregiver down and respite time is needed to maintain care at home.
COVID restrictions isolated caregivers and even inviting family, friends or professionals in for respite could be life-threatening. These caregivers are heroes too.
Alzheimer’s Services has maintained programs, services and support virtually throughout the pandemic to assist caregivers in the daunting challenge of now going on nine months of constant 24/7 caregiving. Record numbers of caregivers attended online programs to support them in their daily challenges as the isolation and inactivity created greater behavior challenges over time. Charlie’s Place Respite Center clients received online activities and personalized activity kits weekly in Gonzales to help maintain cognition and activity.
As a local nonprofit, maintaining these services is only possible because of the generous donors, businesses and foundations that support Alzheimer’s Services with the greatest of these being individual donors. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we are grateful for many things this year, especially donors who invest in our mission and enable us to deliver on it. Thank you to this community who in times of great challenges due to the pandemic have supported Alzheimer’s Services and the many nonprofits committed to serving others in need.
On Dec. 1 everyone has an opportunity to support their cause through 225 Gives. Everyone has an opportunity to be a hero and our whole community will benefit.
BARBARA W. AUTEN
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
Baton Rouge