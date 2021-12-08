The tenure of Brian Kelly at Notre Dame seems impressive. However, keep in mind that Notre Dame football is not a part of any conference (except for the COVID-19 year when they were part of the ACC). As a result, they never have to play a conference championship game as required of other conference teams.
Also, by being a private Catholic institution, they have a large following throughout the United States. As a result, those people who select the teams who participate in the final four of football would pick Notre Dame over more qualified teams.
Kelly has jumped from the frying pan into the fire because he is now in the SEC, the best conference in college football. His success in playing SEC teams isn't great.
As long as Nick Saban coaches at Alabama, Kelly will never make it to the college football championship game. With no disrespect to Charlie McClendon, he will always finish with two or three losses.
Ed Orgeron may not have the same credentials as Kelly, but he has something that Kelly will never achieve: an FBS national championship.
DAVID BOHNET
retired beer distributor
Slidell