If you watch the local news or read Facebook comments about Firehouse BBQ, you’ll see people who think they’re intelligent shouting things like, “The mask mandate is illegal!” and “This is a free country, the government can’t tell you what to do!”
Since when has that ever applied to someone’s personal safety? No one has the freedom to put someone else in danger. It’s been well established that a mask doesn’t do a very good job of stopping you from breathing in the virus, but it does do good job of catching your respiratory droplets and preventing someone else from breathing them in. Therefore, if someone is not wearing a mask in public they’re putting all the people around them, masked or not, in danger.
One common retort I hear is, “If you don’t want to get sick then stay home.” That’s just not feasible because people have to, at the very least, go to the grocery store for food. So is it really your freedom to put other people in danger while they get food to feed themselves and their families?
I’m disheartened by all the selfishness I’ve seen since this pandemic started. In such a dire situation as this, I just can’t believe that there are people who would refuse to do one basic thing for the good of everyone. What happened to everyone helping each other like in 2016 when it flooded? It’s time for that compassion to return, so this crisis will end sooner rather than later.
JACOB DILEO
computer analyst
Baton Rouge