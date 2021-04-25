The article headlined, “Effort to push complicated tax swap gets underway,” would be more accurately titled, “Effort to push tax cut for the wealthy gets underway.”
The plan as described in the article would cut taxes for the lowest earners by a maximum of $18.75. Middle earners ($12,500 to $50,000) would get a maximum cut in taxes of $245. The highest earners (over $50,000) would receive a minimum cut of $874.
Cuts are meant to offset removal of the exemption for federal taxes and I imagine some will say the high earners should get more back because they pay more in federal taxes. That is true but it doesn't explain why the lowest earners are receiving an 8% cut in their tax rate, the middle earners a 12% cut and the highest bracket a whopping 29% cut in their tax rate.
Not surprisingly, the lead sponsors of the proposal, Sen. Brett Allain, R-Franklin, and Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, each earned over $100,000 according to their most recently available 2019 Financial Disclosure Forms. Their "raise" from lowering their tax bill will be more than double the $400 per year teacher raises that Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying to fund.
Wealthier corporations will also benefit. The proposal includes a flattening of the corporate tax rate from the current range of 4% to 6% to a flat 5%. Who benefits? Larger corporations.
Under the proposal, Mom and Pop corporations, those earning less than $50,000, will see their tax rate increase from the current 4% to 5%. Corporations that earn more than $100,000 will get a cut from 6% to 5%.
Before any more time is wasted on this proposal that must ultimately be approved by the voters, probably in the next year or two, write your legislators and tell them to come up with a proposal that treats all income levels fairly by receiving the same reduction rate and to scrap the flat rate for corporations. A tiered tax system is a fairer system.
ROB HEFFNER
retired civil servant
New Orleans