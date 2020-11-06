I’ve lost track of how many times a day I say “God help us!” as I read the newspaper or watch the news on TV, because I’m seeing stories I never dreamed could possibly happen.
In Europe, people of faith are being attacked and even killed in their places of worship. In America, our churches are being burned, altars defiled, statues overturned, beheaded or desecrated by people who don’t even know who is being represented by the artwork, or how those lives reflected God’s love for mankind. In several states, Catholics and other denominations are still forbidden from worshipping, even in small Bible study groups in their homes, under threat of arrest. Pastors, too, are being threatened from holding services, despite complying with appropriate masking and social distancing due to COVID-19.
There’s a saying that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and when looking at all that is happening today, I couldn’t help but think of another time — over 80 years ago — that things looked equally bleak for religious freedom. So bleak that the bishops issued the following statement: “They are trying to restrict us on every side, to bleed our Catholic life to death. ... (M)oreover, they aim at the complete overthrow of the Catholic Church and even the entire elimination of Christianity of whatever sort, and the introduction in its place of a form of belief which is utterly alien to the true faith in God and belief in a future life.”
But this was not written by the American bishops. The quote is from the German Bishops’ Pastoral Letter of 1938, referring to the Nazis, from the book "The Persecution of the Catholic Church in the Third Reich."
Let us pray that history does not repeat itself.
BARBARA BABIN LACOUR
editor
Harahan