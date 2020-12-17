I watched the Vaccine Summit from the White House on Dec. 8 on Fox News. It was highly informative and fact-filled.
Dr. Moncef Slaoui covered the process through which the first two vaccines were developed. Utilizing medical research, drug company resources and a combination of government entities this country has developed these two vaccines in record time to save lives.
Operation “Warp Speed” led by the Trump administration provided the leadership for the program. I also learned there are four additional vaccines under development that will potentially come to fruition in the first half of 2021. Three different scientific platforms were used to develop these drugs.
Later in the seminar, Gen. Gustave Perna laid out in detail the distribution plan to get these vaccines to U.S. citizens. The plan has been under development since the work on developing the drugs started in the first quarter of this year.
Perna indicated that, with their current plan, 100 million people could be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Their objective has been to get needles into arms as fast as possible.
I felt enormously proud to be an American as I listened to the Vaccine Seminar. We can accomplish great things in this country when we pull together. My sadness about this seminar was that it was only televised on one channel, Fox News. It was noticeably absent on CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS.
Why? Those stations made a political decision not to give any credit to the Trump administration, as they have since the president has been in office. That decision deprived people of being informed on the most important issue of the day. Isn’t that their responsibility, to keep the public informed?
President-elect Joe Biden has stated several times he hasn’t been informed on the distribution plans for the COVID-19 vaccines. I sure hope he and his advisers were watching the Vaccine Summit, so that they are now up to date on plans that operation “Warp Speed” has in place. Biden has stated he wants to get 100 million people vaccinated in the first 100 days of his administration. That job will almost be completed on Inauguration Day, thanks to President Trump’s leadership.
Biden has boasted about being a man of character. I am waiting to see how and when he recognizes and congratulates Trump for leading the charge to develop and distribute vaccines in record time to save the lives of American citizens.
LOUIS ZEILLMANN
retired business manager
Mandeville