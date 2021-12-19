The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual “Judicial Hellholes” report, ranking Louisiana’s legal climate the sixth worst in the U.S. The report highlights civil justice climates that contrast with the rest of the nation, allowing trial lawyers to sue for more money over more issues.
Despite passage of a significant package of pre-COVID-19 legislative reforms, Louisiana moved down only one spot from last year in the rankings. While a major step, these reforms are pieces of a much larger puzzle when it comes to addressing Louisiana’s civil justice problems. From vetoes of legal reform bills to ongoing coastal lawsuits and misconduct in the judiciary, Louisiana is no stranger to being named a Judicial Hellhole — the state has been named in the report a dozen times over its 20-year history.
Louisiana continues to lose jobs and revenue to the tune of billions of dollars annually due to excessive civil court costs. Every Louisianan pays a $451 hidden “tort tax” each year due to the costs of excessive lawsuits. The current total impact of these costs results in $3.87 billion in lost economic activity, 22,550 job losses and $1.12 billion in lost wages for hardworking Louisianans. If the state enacted additional reforms, residents and businesses could save an estimated $2.1 billion.
There are many areas in which the state must improve, including education, health care and budgeting, but — provided it is done correctly, and we are patient enough to wait for results — continued civil justice reform is a critical step in solving the complicated puzzle of improving the state, its economy, and its way of life.
LANA SONNIER VENABLE
executive director, Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch
Baton Rouge