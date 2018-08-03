On December 31, 1953, President Dwight David Eisenhower wrote to William H. Jackson, an assistant who became his national security adviser, the following: "As the New Year begins, the time has come for clear cut, determined action in setting this nation on a moderate but definite course — avoiding the extremes of both Right and Left, but always steadily pushing ahead along the broad Center where there is room for all men of good will." This was a worthy goal then and is even more desirable in today's chaos in the White House and polarization in Congress.
Jack McGuire
retired
Mandeville