Dwight D. Eisenhower... 06/27/99
Buy Now

Dwight D. Eisenhower, President, Army general, Kansas resident Keyword President

On December 31, 1953, President Dwight David Eisenhower wrote to William H. Jackson, an assistant who became his national security adviser, the following: "As the New Year begins, the time has come for clear cut, determined action in setting this nation on a moderate but definite course — avoiding the extremes of both Right and Left, but always steadily pushing ahead along the broad Center where there is room for all men of good will." This was a worthy goal then and is even more desirable in today's chaos in the White House and polarization in Congress.

Jack McGuire

retired

Mandeville 

View comments