I have been reading in the paper the Louisiana schools will remain closed the rest of the year. While I can understand this to a degree, this is a total disaster for our state. We should have been prepared for something like this to happen.
Did not hurricanes Katrina or Camille show us that this could happen and that the state and parishes should have plans ready for something like this to happen? Yes, plans would have to be modified, I am sure, but our elected officials yet again let us down.
Understand most of our elected officials, especially school board members and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education members, are only really interested in their personal agendas and not what is for the good or what is smart or even commonsense solutions. When will we change this and expect and demand better?
You can be assured all of them will tell us they are doing their best, and you know if that were really true, then their best is clearly not enough.
At the end of the day, children will suffer, children's dreams will suffer and these people will continue to get on their soapbox and pretend they care for our children. They are only interested in getting reelected and wielding power that belongs to the citizens of this state.
So let us watch what they do coming up with some last-minute plan for our schools.
WILLIAM P. STRANGE
retired, U.S. Army
Slidell