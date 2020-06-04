When will the wanton and indefensible killing of unarmed African American men by the police end?
When will police start to respect the fundamental dignity, worthiness and previous humanity of black people?
When will police understand that black peoples are citizens of the United States and therefore are entitled to legal protections and securities that are enshrined in the Constitution?
When will police learn that they are not supposed to be judge, jury and executioner and that they have no right to arbitrarily deny African Americans their lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness?
The tragic killing of George Floyd by vigilante police in Minneapolis sadly shows that the criminal justice system deems black lives as expendable and negligible.
What occurred in Minneapolis was a modern-day lynching, redolent of the violence perpetrated by whites against blacks during Reconstruction and in the days of the old Jim Crow south.
Midwestern trees bear strange fruit, too.
HUEY HARRISON
artist
New Orleans