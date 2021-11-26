I am a doctor, but I have a degree in electrical engineering.
Louisiana needs to stay in the Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator Inc.
Already Louisiana has saved millions from MISO. In the future, it will save much more because it can sell solar power and wind power to other members. Without transmission, it is doubtful wind farms will even be built in the Gulf of Mexico. Who will buy the energy?
The other big issue is resilience. Power lines throughout the country were built up to 70 years ago with 50-year useful life expectancies. During Hurricane Ida, having reliable power from outside the state was invaluable. MISO will bring us new and up-to-date power lines.
If the state leaves MISO, we will be in the same position as Texas was during the freeze. Please oppose leaving MISO.
GLENN BUTT
physician
Pearl River