Sunday’s newspaper had ex-deacon George Brignac’s arrest positioned as the most important news story of the day.
Don’t get me wrong. I am relieved that he is being held accountable for his actions. But there are other issues happening in New Orleans, the United States and around the world that are more important. Examples include the shooting and killing in Mid-City, the young people marching for climate change, etc. Please keep us in touch with the larger universe in which we live.
Paula Stuckart
social justice volunteer
New Orleans