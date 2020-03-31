Countless thanks to all the heroic health care and first-line workers of the city and the state.
Also, we send our profound thanks to the truthful and empathetic governor and mayor of the state and the city. Finally, our gratefulness goes to The Times Picayune-Advocate for the daily up-to-the-moment information along with our admiration to the media and those journalists that weeks ago never stopped warning of the seriousness of the virus.
Some weeks ago and now we needed and need science provided by Dr. Anthony Fauci and not pseudoscience. We will not forget, neither should the city nor the state.
OLGA G. DE SMOAK
ballet history professor
New Orleans