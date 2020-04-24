This year has been designated as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. Since that declaration, simultaneously everything and nothing has changed for the nursing profession.
According to Gallup polls, nursing is the most trusted profession year after year, and now is one of the most visible professions as a result of COVID-19.
Nurses are on the front lines, but this isn’t new. Nurses like us deal with trauma, mass casualties, knee replacements, strokes, intensive care, and births, providing life-saving and life-changing care for you, your family and loved ones.
Today, in addition to being on the front lines of health care, nurses are leading the charge against a global pandemic the likes of which nobody in our profession has ever experienced. This is nursing’s moment. The pride we have in our profession and our healing purpose has never been more needed or appreciated. With the current global crisis, nurses have gone from unsung, behind-the-scenes heroes to being in the spotlight.
We are proud of the visible, essential role of nurses. But we are human, just like you. We experience a roller coaster of emotions — the anxiety as we face a pandemic, the joy in seeing a patient taken off a ventilator go home to recover, the quiet resignation in knowing not every patient goes home and doing all we can to provide peace and closure.
As nurses, just like everyone else, we are adapting to the “new normal” at home and at work. Many of us have moved away from our areas of specialty, like surgery or pediatrics, to different departments and even different hospitals to provide support where it is most needed. We have stepped in to support departments, from the ICU to the ERs.
We push through long shifts, eat generously donated pizzas and cookies, shower and strip off our scrubs before we go home and get up and do it all again the next day.
As millions of people stay home worldwide during this pandemic, nurses continue to step forward because it’s who we are and it’s what we do. It’s in our DNA. We continue to show up each day and potentially put our own health at risk in order to help someone in greater need.
As we care for others, we are asking you to do something for us in this “new normal.” Continue to stay home. Wash your hands often. Show compassion. Stay connected to others. And, during this Year of the Nurse and Midwife, thank a nurse or consider joining us and becoming one.
CARRIE WILCOX
KRISTY PATTERSON
registered nurses, University Medical Center and Touro Infirmary
New Orleans