The president’s tweet telling four members of Congress they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came" energized a red-faced political rally in Greenville North Carolina, and when the president attacked U.S. Rep. Iham Omar, D-Minnesota, the crowd chanted “Send her back. Send her back.”
Afterward, Louisiana's Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, always a “colorful” character, supported the president and said those four members of Congress were “the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle.”
A senator who won his high office, in part, by bragging about how much weed killer he’d drink should probably be grateful for the instructions on his shampoo bottle, which might save him from a throat full of Head and Shoulders. But in defending the president’s stultified, and stultifying, words, Kennedy, along with a number of his congressional colleagues, have bent themselves triangular to please Trump and proven there is no pose too absurd for a man of his “colorful” and amorphous character.
In the aftermath of the rally, the president has claimed that the chanters were “patriots,” and Omar has claimed that “in the United States, dissent is patriotic.” There is a battle here about what constitutes a “patriot.”
In our country, at the beginning of the 20th century, it was common to make a distinction between the “patriot” from what they called the “patrioteer.” The patrioteer was a jingoist, a flag-waver (or hugger), a showman barking his spiel to a venal end. While the patriot sees the flag as a symbol of the underlining principles that our country is supposed to be guided by and works to keep the country consistent with those principles, the patrioteer sees the flag as a symbol with only one guiding principle, himself — the vessel of the twin virtues of nihilism and narcissism. He invests in the flag no principle beyond the use it will lend his image.
One attendant who chanted at the rally said, “I think Muslims should be kicked out of the country because Sharia law is not conducive to the Constitution, period.” His assumed knowledge of Sharia law coupled with an equally questionable knowledge of the Constitution foment a conclusion that would gut the exact thing he claims to defend. For the patrioteer, the Constitution’s words have no meaning beyond the malice he chooses to see in them.
With the president telling U.S. citizens who are members of Congress to “go back where you came from,” he demonstrated an ignorance of what “patriot” meant originally. It comes to us from the Latin word “patriota” and is supposed to be a recognition of a “fellow countryman.”
Leo Lindner
retired oilfield worker
Thibodaux