COVID-19 highlighted how vital vaccines are. However, high out-of-pocket costs are making it hard for Louisiana seniors to afford their vaccinations, opening the door to unnecessary outbreaks. Louisiana’s policymakers must expand access to care and support the "Protecting Seniors through Immunization Act," which will remove barriers to life-saving vaccines.
Immunizations help protect Louisianans — particularly vulnerable populations, including seniors, infants, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems — from many preventable illnesses. Vaccines also protect our financial well-being by helping us avoid unnecessary hospitalizations or expensive health interventions.
Unfortunately, many vaccines offered through Medicare Part D, a federal health insurance plan for seniors, are too costly, leaving some stuck choosing between their health and financial well-being.
National spending for treating vaccine-preventable diseases among U.S. adults is an estimated $26.5 billion annually. Seniors, who are more susceptible to the adverse health effects of vaccine-preventable diseases, drive this unnecessary spending through additional physician visits and extra medication costs. These costs, paid by our most vulnerable communities, could be avoided by improving access to vaccines covered under Medicare Part D plans.
The bipartisan bill would provide financial coverage to FDA-recommended vaccines with no additional cost-sharing for Medicare Part D beneficiaries. Ensuring equitable access to these vaccines is an important step to protecting seniors. Vaccines have the power to help Louisianans stay safe and healthy, but with financial barriers, many patients can’t access or afford them.
Louisiana seniors shouldn’t have to pay extra for life-saving vaccines. It’s critical we protect the 635,000 Louisianians enrolled in Medicare Part D coverage — and that starts with eliminating financial barriers to the vaccines they need. I urge Louisiana’s members of Congress to put seniors first, and help our aging population afford the health care they deserve.
ASHLEY POLITZ
executive director, Louisiana Vaccine Alliance
Baton Rouge