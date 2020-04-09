There is a saying in politics: Power is not given, it is taken. And the recent Legislative Auditor’s report on the operations of the Orleans Parish Assessor’s office is just that: A fundamentally flawed missive which upholds Louisiana Tax Commission (LTC) rules declared by our court system to be unconstitutional and beyond their authority.
Rest assured that every property in Orleans Parish will be reassessed within a four-year period, as required by the state Constitution I am bound to uphold as a state official. However, I am not required to revalue all properties simultaneously in one four-year interval.
My practice, instituted after 2011 when I became the sole assessor in Orleans, staggers property revaluations by neighborhood over a four-year period, thus eliminating the long lines that used to occur during the quadrennial Open Rolls period. This practice has been upheld by the 19th Judicial District Court.
My office increased the annual open rolls period for property owners from 15 to 30 days, opened multiple remote offices, and provided an online appeals form: all steps that have worked to the taxpayer’s advantage, until the LTC mandated in 2017 that we stop doing revaluations in digestible chunks in favor of the “all properties at once” method.
Nevertheless, before this policy was ruled on by the court and found unconstitutional, I informed the LTC that a section of the city would not be completed for 2020 but would be completed for 2021 based upon their Jan. 1, 2019 valuation date before the open rolls period we completed last summer.
It is precisely because of the LTC’s ill-mandated requirement that my office again saw a much-maligned open rolls period last year, which prompted state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty to ask for the audit. She now carries a constitutional amendment this session, HB 504, at the request of the LTC, to require the unconstitutional ‘all-properties-revalued-at-once-every-four-years’ mandate.
The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office and the Louisiana Assessors Association will vigorously oppose this legislation, just as I will strongly oppose and speak out against a power grab at the state level from elected assessors. The LTC is not an elected body.
Despite the high number of approximately 134,000 revaluations which resulted from this ill-advised and unconstitutional action by the LTC, only 4% formal appeals were heard by the Orleans Parish Board of Review last fall. This is because we correct any assessment errors when a property owner brings valid evidence that our valuations are in error.
My work, subject to public scrutiny, is done with the intent of following best practice guidelines, tax commission rules and regulations, and state laws. I will not let that record be questioned without a vigorous fight, as I submitted in response to the auditor’s report.
Erroll G. Williams,
Assessor, Orleans Parish
New Orleans