An Ochsner orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Paul Celestre, and I share two things: our humanity and my wife. Let me explain.
My wife has been disabled more than a decade. She's a veteran of multiple serious surgeries. I have sweated them all.
Three years ago, we were directed to Celestre for spinal neck surgery, to side-step imminent paralysis. He's thought of as the very best in his field.
Again I suffered a throbbing rebellion of nerves, locked in the purgatorial confines of a waiting-room chair. Blessedly, the doctor eventually appeared, sat in the chair next to me issuing calm assurances of a successful surgery, and gracefully quieted the rebellion. I don't recall his exact words, but they were the most humanely eloquent I've ever heard.
Today, Dr. Celestre is not so free to offer his spinal surgery virtuosity as needed. He has volunteered to serve daily in the lethal trenches of our desperate COVID-19 battle, along with the legions of other overstretched, overtaxed, overwhelmed and beleaguered health care heroes who are risking everything for us.
Earlier, I said Dr. Celestre and I share our humanity. True. But that cuts two ways, toward the light or the dark. I'd like to think I would respond when needed as our health care heroes do, but I can't prove it.
Before you make a personal decision of what to do about COVID-19, ask yourself.
ALFRED BOSTICK
safety and health trainer
New Orleans