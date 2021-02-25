It was with interest that I read Blake Paterson’s article regarding Sweet Olive Cemetery in the Sunday Advocate. I want to call your attention to another historic African American cemetery in south Baton Rouge. It is on Louisiana’s African American Heritage Trail. It is as old, or perhaps even older, than Sweet Olive.
The Lutheran Benevolent Society, per mention made in an article in the March 1880 edition of the New Orleans States-Item, had been organized since 1858. By formal charter, the society first appeared in Louisiana records in 1872 and was reorganized in 1898 to purchase a six-acre tract of land from William Garig for the purpose of using it as a cemetery for African American burials. Unproven, but anecdotal, is the information that the back part of the cemetery with the oldest graves may have been the site of the slave cemetery for Richland Plantation.
All of the city’s historic cemeteries need a helping hand for care and repair. There is a trend in the country of cities/states passing ordinances and legislation to provide funds to maintain these historic 19th-century African American cemeteries and shared African American history. Baton Rouge and Louisiana should do the same.
LILLIE GALLAGHER
retired nonprofit director
Baton Rouge