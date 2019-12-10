I have been an LSU basketball season ticket holder for 35 years (pre-Shaq) and have never been more disappointed in an LSU basketball coach than in Will Wade in LSU's 109-59 win over Northwestern Sate on Sunday night in the PMAC.
I was not disappointed in the score being run up; guys want to score. We were up 20 points at the half and 40 points with 10 minutes to play. Yet Wade kept his starters in. With a few minutes left in the game, he finally put in Courtese Cooper, Marshal Graves and Marlon Taylor. When we were up 50 points, did the walk-ons Deshawn Thomas and Caleb Starks get to play? No.
Both were all-state players. Caleb Starks played for Southeastern last year and put up 25 points against LSU here, then transferred to LSU this year as a walk-on. Obviously the guy can play. They practice every day to make the team better, with no benefits and apparently, no consideration. Why would anyone walk on for you, work their tails off, make you more successful, and make the program more money, to be treated this way? If they don't get in the game when we're up 50, they will never get in. Come on, Coach. Show some appreciation for your walk-ons. Ask Dale Brown; you might need them one day when all of your starters foul out. Shame on you, Will Wade, for treating your players this way.
Tim Andrus
retired physician
Baton Rouge