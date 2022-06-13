I’m a Black transgender woman who understands the impact anti-trans legislation has on trans women and girls and trans youth; I wish to respond to the June 6 news story, "Transgender athletes will be banned from competing in women's sports in Louisiana."
The governor's refusal to veto the anti-trans sports bill signals to trans youth and families that they cannot look to Gov. John Bel Edwards for protection against the ongoing onslaught of anti-trans legislation spreading across the Southern U.S. right now.
On April 27, the U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to every state attorney general stating that discrimination against trans youth is sex discrimination and risks funding for states participating in federal programs.
Last Pride month, on June 22, 2021, Gov. Edwards vetoed a similar attack on trans inclusion in sports and said:
"As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana.”
Those words resonated with our LGBTQ community as a governor who would continue to fight for us. Edwards' decision today contradicts his statement, risks funding not just for LGBTQ residents but Louisiana's economy and disregards the message that none of us wins unless we all win.
This has been a record-setting year for state legislation targeting LGBTQ people. According to the LGBTQ media monitoring organization GLAAD, more than 283 anti-LGBTQ bills were proposed as of April this year, targeting transgender Americans' access to education, athletics, health care and bathrooms.
Edwards must keep his word for transgender Louisiana residents; his inaction reveals a governor who doesn’t care about the rights and well-being of the very people he has sworn to protect.
JASMINE DAVIS
CrescentCare
New Orleans