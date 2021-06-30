Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, shocked the voters of Louisiana, especially the Republicans, by joining Democratic politicians and the Democratic media complex in another fraudulent effort to impeach President Donald Trump. This time they wanted to both remove him before his term ended and keep him from ever running again.
With the House of Representatives controlled by Democrats poisoned with Trump hatred, the vote to impeach was a fait accompli. When the fiasco moved to the Senate, Republicans expected Cassidy to stand strong for the Constitution, the majority of Louisiana's voters, the facts, and our former president. Instead, he became an accomplice to the great Democratic fraud. With Trump's term already expired, where was the constitutionality of holding a trial to remove him much less impose some ex-post-facto punishment?
These facts were so clearly unconstitutional that even Chief Justice John Roberts refused to preside over the kangaroo court. Shamefully this rejection deterred neither Cassidy nor his accomplices. Cassidy got his 15 minutes of fame from the Democratic media and surely other consideration from Democratic politicians.
Thankfully, once Trump's legal team was finally allowed to offer a defense, the light of truth obliterated the fraudulent Democratic façade. Still, Cassidy betrayed his oath and most Louisiana voters by joining the Democrats in their final vote. Thankfully, the second sham trial of Trump ended just like the first, in acquittal.
Now, how do Louisiana's voters deal with Cassidy? The Plaquemines Parish Republican committee believes that exhibiting such extraordinarily poor judgment means that he has forfeited his opportunity to represent our great state. Accordingly, we rescind our endorsement, withdraw our support, and will join the Republican State Central Committee in its efforts to replace him in the next election.
MIKE MARIANA
chairman, Republican Executive Committee of Plaquemines Parish
Belle Chasse