I write in response to your harmful, poorly researched Advocate article regarding Abbot Thich Dao Quang (Thay) and the Tam Bao Buddhist Temple, which apparently relied on the reports of only four individuals who’ve made specious, unsubstantiated charges against the abbot.
The reporter made little attempt to discern the validity of the charges. The article’s lead paragraph states that Thay “has been accused in court by his members of sexual misconduct and mismanagement of the temple,” providing no clarification that the large majority of temple members strongly believe that Thay has been an exemplary religious leader and is innocent of the charges reported.
Accusers originally brought their charges to the temple community but encountered overwhelming support for the abbot, leading to the resignation of those governing board members making the accusations. Accusations that he may mismanage temple funds are particularly laughable: Thay lives modestly at the temple, receives only a small personal allowance, drives an older automobile and has repeatedly donated monies provided him (via wills, speaker and workshop fees, etc.) to the temple.
A retired psychologist, I have been a member of the Tam Bao community (sangha) for 20 years. Since Thay’s arrival in 2003, I have worked closely with him to promote Buddhist values of love and compassion, establish an English-speaking meditation group, introduce meditation to substance abuse patients and provide mindfulness workshops for area mental health professionals. Throughout these years I have never once seen or heard him engage in any inappropriate behavior, sexual or otherwise.
I ask The Advocate to further investigate this story and attempt to rectify a grievous wrong by providing a balanced, accurate account of this situation and consider an apology for the harm you have done to this man and the Tam Bao community.
JOHN W. PICKERING
retired psychologist
Baton Rouge