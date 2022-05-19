I am writing in appreciation of Will Sutton's recent Mother's Day column. It is all too rare to read about a male viewpoint on women's health and abortion concerns. His was refreshingly straightforward.
Since Genesis, so much of the focus has been on the temptation of women, rather than men and women. We know from ordinary life that temptation is not a gender issue.
I have been fortunate to know many men who are respectful of women and care deeply for their children. Some of them have also understood the vagaries and delights of pregnancy and the difficulties of making health choices while respecting that those choices uniquely belong with the person who is directly involved, whether dangerous or not.
I don't know of a single case of a man demanding a woman undergo "natural childbirth." Even late in life, decisions about health and medicine lie with the person involved and we go to great care to ask for medical power of attorney documents for disabled persons.
The respect which Will Sutton exhibited for women and mothers is something we need more of, regardless of our opinions on individual health decisions.
BABS MOLLERE
former symphony managing director
New Orleans