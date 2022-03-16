He wants to invade a country that is peaceful. It’s such a sad thing to see. He’s a bully and doesn’t care about anybody, not even the people in his own country.
He is a tyrant. He wants to invade a country that doesn’t have a large military to defend itself, and that’s a sin. Because he is a coward, that’s crazy, he doesn’t care about his fellow man.
He reminds me of that bully who picked on the weakest kid in the schoolyard. It is such a shame. He never attempts to confront somebody his own size, because he is cowardly, that’s what type of person he is.
He will always be the same because he wants the world to be red. He doesn’t care if he destroys the world, that’s how sick he is. Only thing we can do is pray and ask God to bless the weak in their hour of need. As he invaded their country, Ukrainian citizens were on their knees asking God to help them please.
GERALD ZITO
retired clerk
New Orleans