I have been an avid reader of The Advocate for 40 years, and reading it is my first activity of each day. In your “Our Views” piece Dec. 16 you stated that “Congratulations are in order for the winners,” assuming it’s Biden and Harris. You further stated that there is “increasingly pathetic noise of the losing party” and that there is “no evidence of fraud or maladministration.”
I have to assume that the editorial staff at The Advocate, as well as weekly Trump-deranged syndicated columnists such as Michael Gerson, Eugene Robinson, and Baton Rouge professor J. Gerald Kennedy, and lawyer Aub Ward get the news from CNN, MSNBC, AP, and late night, “formerly-comedy-turned-Trump-bashing“ shows.
For anyone not ill-informed by the mainstream media (which has spent four years trying to destroy President Donald Trump with a corrupt Russia hoax, an impeachment, and completely covering up the truth about the corrupt Biden crime syndicate, etc. ) there is overwhelming evidence of voter fraud, with new information forthcoming daily from reputable sources, including some who were participants in the massive theft of and manipulation of votes, eye-witnesses, software experts, video evidence, a truck driver who delivered thousands of fake ballots, and an MIT professor. The evidence is certifiable, and is voluminous! Still, we are expected to believe this was a fair and unbiased election and to accept it.
Common sense tells me that a man who spent literally the entire campaign season cloistered in his basement, and who could draw only fifteen people to one of his campaign rallies, could not possibly have garnered millions of votes more than Obama or Hillary. He knew the fix was in, and there was no need for campaigning. If Biden is not indicted for his criminal activity prior to inauguration day, along with his son, Hunter, and is duly sworn in as president, all we will have is a third term of Barack Obama, who is the mastermind behind everything. Why did the media completely bury the Biden family crime story until “President-elect" Biden was declared the winner? Fox News has been covering it for two years!
Congratulations will soon “be in order for the winners,“ and it may not be Biden and Harris. Do your homework! There’s overwhelming evidence available to anyone willing to take the blinders off and look/listen. I still love my Advocate!
ERIK AUXT
sales manager
Baton Rouge