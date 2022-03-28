I was a teenager when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 became law. Both caused immeasurable pain and turmoil for Black and White people alike, but more so for Black people. In the early years, White people, especially those in the South, resisted to the extent we could. But over time, White resistance to integration faded and America became a truly integrated society.
Many Black people seized the opportunity to become educated, marry, have families, enjoy high levels of economic success and, over time, move into middle- and upper-class neighborhoods without objection or resistance from their fellow White students, families, co-workers and neighbors.
In my view, the White and Black races have largely assimilated over the past 20 years or so. First in our schools, then in our workplaces and now in our families. The assimilation is not universal, but it is significant.
To be sure, there will always be racial discrimination by some against others. However, in my experience, the great divide is no longer so great. We have learned to respect, enjoy and admire each other.
So this brings me to the topic of the day: redistricting. In Louisiana, it appears we have arrived at the point of assimilation where the neighborhoods of our cities, towns and suburbs are so integrated that congressional districts cannot be drawn along racial lines to achieve two majority “Black” districts without gerrymandering the lines of the districts in an unrealistic manner.
Instead of complaining, let us rejoice that the purposes and effects of those monumental bills passed in 1964 and 1965 have largely achieved their objectives. There will always be more work to do and it may never be a perfect world, but let us live in the present, not the past.
RALPH CHUSTZ
retired lawyer
Ventress