Javier E. Lazo states in the closing of his letter, "but he (President Donald Trump) is not the will of the people; that was Hillary R. Clinton." Lazo based this on the 63 million votes Clinton received in the presidential election, which he referenced in his letter. Lazo stated Trump was duly elected, but he did not mention the fact it was through the will of voters in each state of our union that Trump won the majority of votes that provided the 270 electoral votes to become president. The Electoral College precludes the populous liberal states such as California, Oregon, Washington, New York and the New England states from continually electing the United States president.
Ted C. McNeel Sr.
U.S. Marine Corps major, retired
Metairie