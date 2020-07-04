Gov. John Bel Edwards and the "experts" say we must avoid people in general to slow the virus spread.
Not stop it but just slow it.
Now everyone is supposed to wear the "mask" to accomplish this task. People that are not sick should not have to avoid other people who are not sick. How do we tell the sick from the not sick? A proven method is to have the sick and those that test positive for the virus wear a yellow virus symbol, about 3 inches in diameter, on their outermost garment high on the left breast and left back just below the shoulder.
Then the well could avoid the sick and about to be sick.
Problem solved.
PERRY ROSE
retired airline pilot
Denham Springs