I read with dismay the Aug. 4 article, “Landry advises employees on avoiding COVID rules."
Does Attorney General Jeff Landry avoid reading and/or listening to the news reports on the devastating effects of this delta variant? Has he not seen the frightening information regarding the critical limitations currently existing in our health care facilities? Does he give a damn?
I cannot fathom what he is trying to accomplish. Encouraging and abetting our citizens to actively avoid preventative health measures aimed at keeping their children and families safe is tantamount to falsely yelling “Fire!” in a crowded public space.
Landry is not fulfilling his oath to serve the people of Louisiana. His actions show nothing but disdain for our citizens. His rhetoric is dangerous.
ROSE MARY WILLIAMS
retired retail management
Baton Rouge