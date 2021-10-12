A recent letter to the editor writer stated that his LA Wallet charges were approved by the Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD is not responsible for LA Wallet, but does support the concept of the digital wallet and its various uses.
DOTD receives a number of inquiries from citizens about driver licenses, law enforcement tickets and other issues outside of its purview. When we receive such inquiries, we provide the public with the proper contact to call.
In this case, LA Wallet falls under the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV). Other than issuing oversize/overweight truck permits, DOTD cannot assist customers with their registration, title, new license, license renewal, or anything else that deals with getting a vehicle ready for the road. When we get these inquiries, we direct them to the OMV or other appropriate contact.
Hopefully, this will help avoid confusion in the future.
RODNEY MALLET
DOTD spokesman
Baton Rouge