The Lake Borgne Surge Barrier cuts across the Golden Triangle, an area of wetlands along the lake's northwest edge, on Thursday, August 13, 2015. Oil and gas exploration in areas like this are blamed for wetland erosion in a lawsuit filed in state court on March 29 against 11 oil, gas, and pipeline companies by the city of New Orleans. On Thursday (April 4), Chevron U.S.A. had the suit "removed" to federal court. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)