When most cities win or lose enormous sporting events, the riot squads are challenged to get the civil unrest back under control. Win a championship, and the locals burn cars and sofas in the streets and loot stores. Lose a big game, and they add burning buildings to their damage options. It's not limited to America, as the term "soccer hooligans" identifies one of the pinnacles of fan stupidity.
Not in Louisiana. Saints win Super Bowl. LSU wins national championship in football or baseball. The party just gets bigger.
Lawsuits on behalf of 'Who Dat Nation' filed over Saints loss; demand damages, pre-Super Bowl hearing
But LSU gets hosed by the officials at Texas A&M, and an impossible-to-believe "blown call" that literally cost the Saints a trip to the Superbowl, and
no riots. Really?
Everyone loves to bad-mouth Louisiana, but in my opinion we are first-class, probably the best in the entire world, after sporting events — win, lose, or getting hosed by football officials.
Mark Suarez
retired engineer
Plaquemine