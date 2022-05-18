In 2017, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Justice Reinvestment Initiative, a criminal justice reform package intended to reduce Louisiana’s world-leading incarceration rates. It has been successful, as incarceration dropped from 43,000 to 27,000 and recidivism fell from a high of 50% to below 40%. There is still much work to be done.
Roughly 30,000 people are released annually from our prisons and jails. A major challenge to successful reentry into society, becoming productive and providing for their families, is that formerly incarcerated people are often screened out of housing and job opportunities based on inaccurate and/or automated blanket background checks.
Fortunately, in the last session of the state Legislature, impediments to gaining employment were removed by the “Fair Chance Hiring’’ law, which prohibits discrimination for arrests and allows the applicant to see the background check. This session, House Bill 1063 by state Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, intends to provide similar protection to applicants with a record applying for housing.
Over 80,000 units, 10% of all rental housing in Louisiana, provide applicants similar protection under the policies of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Lafayette Housing Authority and Housing Authority of New Orleans. Potential tenants have the opportunity to provide additional explanations about their backgrounds on applications and the right to be assessed as an individual and then reapply. It's a process change that costs landlords nothing and simplifies and standardizes property management.
HB 1063 is a win-win. It's a win for property owners who want clear and consistent guidance instead of a hodge-podge of regulations. It’s a win for people returning from incarceration who want a shot at a fresh start. And it’s a win for all Louisianans who want to see our communities made whole and the revolving door of incarceration broken.
PRES KABACOFF
businessman and civic activist
New Orleans